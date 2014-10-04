MEXICO CITY Hurricane Simon formed on Friday off Mexico's Pacific coast, bringing further heavy rain and strong swells to Baja California, which was battered by heavy rains last month.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Simon was about 280 miles (445 km) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, which suffered record damage from hurricane Odile in September.

Simon, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), was moving toward the west-northwest and expected to continue in that direction before weakening and turning away from the coast on Saturday night or Sunday.

Odile hit the popular beach resorts of Baja California two weeks ago, stranding thousands of tourists and knocking out power.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)