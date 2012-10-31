NEW YORK Sandy, the massive story that tore through the U.S. East Coast is being blamed, so far, for the deaths of 64 people, many of whom were killed by falling trees or branches.

The storm, at one point extending 1,000 miles in diameter, is making its way north over inland New York, Pennsylvania and into Canada. It knocked out power for millions and crippled transportation systems along the densely populated coastal region.

The following are confirmed deaths related to the storm's activity, however state emergency management agencies and governor's offices have warned the numbers are subject to change and could go up or down.

New York State: 30 (22 in New York City)

Maryland: 9

New Jersey: 6

Pennsylvania: 6

West Virginia: 5

Connecticut: 4

Virginia: 2

North Carolina: 1*

Toronto, Canada: 1

* The captain of HMS Bounty, a tall ship that sank 125 miles off the southeast coast of Hatteras, North Carolina, is still missing. One unconfirmed death of a man whose vehicle crashed into a downed tree needs a coroner's decision on whether or not it is considered storm related. * Massachusetts State Police say a traffic accident that killed one man during the time of the storm was not related to the storm or weather.

