EQT to pay $6.7 billion for Rice, creating biggest U.S. natgas producer
U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion, a deal that would create the biggest natural gas producer in the United States.
Straight Path Communications Inc (STRP.A) said on Monday an unnamed telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder, in the latest move in a bidding war with AT&T Inc (T.N).
The unnamed company is Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The all-stock offer of $184 per share represents an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, Straight Path said.
The offer reflects an equity value of about $2.3 billion, according to Reuters calculations.
That tops AT&T Inc's (T.N) offer of $95.63 per share or $1.25 billion, which was announced last month.
Straight Path's shares jumped nearly 26.3 percent to $204 in premarket trading on Monday. Shares of Verizon and AT&T were largely unchanged.
Straight Path, which holds a large trove of 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave spectrum used in mobile communications, would give a new owner an advantage in 5G development.
Verizon and AT&T are seeking to gain an edge in the race to develop a fifth-generation network (5G) that would offer faster downloads and boost internet-reliant products such as self-driving cars.
Straight Path also reiterated that the unnamed bidder would cover the termination fee of $38 million that Straight Path would be required to pay AT&T if Straight Path picked another buyer.
The unnamed company had last week offered $135.96 per share for Straight Path and Monday's bid tops that offer, Straight Path said.
SAO PAULO TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA on Monday, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.