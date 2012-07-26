Strayer Education Inc (STRA.O) forecast a third-quarter profit less than half of market expectations, sending its shares down 23 percent as the for-profit education company raises spending to boost student enrollment.

Strayer shares fell to a low of $69.80 on heavy volumes, making them one of the top losers on the Nasdaq on Thursday. They were trading down 13 percent at $79.41 later in the day.

The company, which caters mainly to working adults, expects to earn between 30 cents and 32 cents per share for the third quarter ending September 30, compared with Wall Street's estimate of 88 cents per share.

Operating margins are expected to decline to between 5 and 6 percent in the period, from 18 percent last year.

"(The) guidance shortfall is a direct consequence of greater new campus openings in back half of year," Trace Urdan of Wells Fargo said.

The company, which opened 4 campuses during the quarter and plans to open 4 more over the rest of the year, said expenses would go up $6 million related to just new campus openings in the third quarter.

Strayer said on a call with analysts that it expects revenue per student to be down 1 to 2 percent in 2012 due to a shift to more discounted corporate sponsored students and undergraduates on scholarship.

"The company has not formulated plans for 2013, so does not have a perspective on how long the use of these tactical discounts might continue," Urdan said.

Strayer said it expects 3,500 fewer student and $11 million in lesser revenue in the third quarter.

For-profit colleges have seen enrollment declines after they tightened admission policies to meet stricter regulatory requirements aimed at reducing student debt.

New student sign-ups at Strayer, which had fallen for six straight quarters through the end of 2012, were up 9 percent at Strayer University in the second quarter. But total enrollment was down 7 percent to 44,236 students.

Prospective students have also got increasingly averse to the idea of student loans, given the high unemployment rates, forcing colleges to spend more to attract students.

Earlier this week, rival DeVry Inc (DV.N) warned that profit for the June quarter will fall far short of market expectations as it spends more on scholarships and inquiry generation to boost falling enrollment.

ITT SEES TURNAROUND

ITT Educational Services Inc's ESI.N also reported quarterly results on Thursday that missed analysts' expectations on lower revenue per student growth.

The operator of ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster College, however, said it still expects new enrollment to return in the second half of 2012, and revenue per student growing 4 to 5 percent in the third quarter.

ITT shares, which had fallen as much as 21 percent earlier in the day, recouped some losses to trade down 12 percent at $44.26 on Thursday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, which has been struggling to obtain additional financing to fund student loans, said it had reached preliminary understanding for the creation of a new $100 million third-party private loan program to be offered to its students.

ITT said it is hopeful students will be able to access the new private loan program before the end of 2012.

ITT reported earnings of $1.96 per share versus analysts' estimate of $2.18 per share. Revenue fell 15 percent to $329.8 million.

Shares of rival for-profit Corinthian Colleges Inc COCO.O were down 9 percent, while those of Education Management EDMC.O were down 6 percent.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Anthony Kurian)