NEW YORK (IFR) - The fast pace of issuance in the US ABS primary markets over the past two weeks looks set to slow as the summer lull finally kicks in.

Among the expected slim pickings could be a potential deal from Perella Weinberg Partners, which is expected to begin marketing a US$454.5m subprime auto trade next week from its combined Flagship Credit Acceptance and CarFinance Capital platform, bankers said.

A new student loan refinance securitization from marketplace lender Social Finance (SoFi) is also on the radar after it hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to arrange the trade, according to public filings. Presale reports have yet to emerge.

The expected breather would come after two weeks of heavy primary flow of more than US$14bn in ABS deals, according to IFR data.

Issues in general have been smaller than usual and have taken longer to price.

In the past week, Ford Motor, World Omni, Enterprise and student financier Sallie Mae each hit the road with deals starting out defensively at roughly US$600m - smaller than the US$1bn trades that they typically target.

"The softness we've seen is not driven by a market that's not working," one senior ABS banker said.

"Bonds are still going to strong hands, but people want to get paid. I don't think this is a negative thing."

The premiums that some are paying, however, have rocketed.

Heavy duty vehicle-maker Navistar may have sold the smallest of the five deals that priced in the ABS space on Thursday, but it still drew the lion's share of the market's attention.

Buyside and sellside alike watched for more than a week as the US$250m trade struggled to gain traction. It finally got over the bar at a hefty premium to Naivstar's last trade.

