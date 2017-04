Stryker Corp (SYK.N) said it would buy Patient Safety Technologies Inc PSTX.PK for $120 million to gain access to Patient Safety's device to reduce the risk of surgical sponges being left in patients after surgery.

The medical technology company will pay $2.22 per share for Patient Safety, which represents a 50 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Monday.

