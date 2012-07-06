Orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp said it has begun to recall certain modular-neck stems used to correct hip biomechanics, due to potential risks associated with fretting and corrosion.

The company, which has terminated the global distribution of Rejuvenate and ABG II stems, said it would continue to evaluate the data related to these products.

Stryker's shares closed at $53.54 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)