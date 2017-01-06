Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
PARIS The head of French state-controlled military shipbuilder DCNS said on Friday it was "very likely" that DCNS would enter into the capital of STX France, which is in the process of being sold.
"It is very likely that this will occur via an entry into the capital," DCNS Chairman and Chief Executive Herve Guillou told reporters at a news briefing on Friday, adding that he expected the issue to be resolved in two to three months.
The sale of STX France, which specializes in building cruise ships at the Saint-Nazaire shipyard and is profitable, forms part of a broader sell-off of businesses following the demise of the South Korean STX shipbuilding group.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) has made a bid, but France - which owns 33 percent of STX France - wants to ensure that the French state remains a key stakeholder in STX France.
France owns some 65 percent of DCNS, while defense electronics group Thales (TCFP.PA) owns the rest of DCNS.
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
BEIJING Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.