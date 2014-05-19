Mystery deaths in Liberia linked to funeral: WHO
GENEVA Nine people have died and eight are sick in Liberia after attending the funeral of a religious leader, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
GENEVA Nine people have died in a cholera outbreak in the capital of South Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said 138 cases had been registered so far in the outbreak in and around Juba.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
SEOUL South Korea said on Thursday it has fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 55.1 billion won ($48.80 million) for offering doctors kickbacks to recommend the company's drugs, and also suspended insurance coverage for some of its drugs.