LONDON Nov 5 Suicide rates in the United States
have risen sharply since the economic crisis took hold in 2007
and political leaders should do more to protect Americans'
mental health during tough times, researchers said on Monday.
In a letter to The Lancet medical journal, scientists from
Britain, Hong Kong and United States said an analysis of data
from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed
that while suicide rates rose slowly between 1999 and 2007, the
rate of increase more than quadrupled from 2008 to 2010.
"There is a clear need to implement policies to promote
mental health resilience during the ongoing recession," said
Aaron Reeves of Britain's University of Cambridge, who led the
research and submitted it in a letter to The Lancet.
"In the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, President
Obama and Mitt Romney are debating how best to spur economic
recovery, (but) missing from this discussion is consideration of
how to protect Americans' health during these hard times."
According to Reeves' analysis, around 1500 more people a
year in the United States have committed suicide since 2007
compared to numbers that would have been expected if the 1997 to
2007 trends had continued.
The model used to analyse the data - one also recently used
to estimate the effect of recession on suicide rates in England
- showed unemployment may account for around a quarter of the
excess suicides in the U.S. since 2007, Reeves said.
Similar rises in suicide rates have also been found in
Greece, Spain, Britain and other countries hit by economic
recession and rising unemployment in recent years.
"Suicide is a rare outcome of mental illness, but this means
that these data are likely the most visible indicator of major
depression and anxiety disorders among people living through the
financial crisis," Reeves said.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Stephen Powell)