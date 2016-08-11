Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Thursday it plans to invest 1 billion yuan ($150.6 million) in e-commerce development over the next two years.
Executive director Peter Huang, speaking at an earnings briefing, also said he expects the company's e-commerce business to break even in 2020-2021.
Sun Art, which competes with China Resources and Wal-Mart Stores Inc on the mainland, posted a 2.7 percent decline in first-half profit as it faced intense competition from fast growing e-commerce platforms.
($1 = 6.6411 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jacqueline Wong)
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.