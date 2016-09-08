The logo of Sun Life Financial is seen in Toronto May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

TORONTO Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) is continuing to look for acquisitions, provided they help the Canadian insurer meet its target of a 12 to 14 percent return on equity, Chief Executive Dean Connor said on Thursday.

"We continue to look for opportunities. We think we have the bandwidth to do more," Connor told the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto.

"The bar continues to be high," Connor said. "Our hurdle rates for M&A continue to fit with the 12 to 14 percent RoE targets we put out for the company. We have not lowered our hurdle rates."

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)