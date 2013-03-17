HONG KONG Sunac China Holdings Ltd (1918.HK) and Greentown China Holdings Ltd (3900.HK) deepened ties through a $1.45 billion purchase of a Hong Kong holding company that owns land in central Shanghai.

The two companies, which first announced co-operation in June 2012 by forming Shanghai Sunac Greentown, said they would buy a 50 percent interest each in Golden Regal Limited, an offshore investment vehicle owned by China Gold Associates Limited.

Golden Regal's projects are a mix of high-rise apartments and commercial developments located in the Huangpu District of Shanghai, the two companies said in a statement to the Hong Kong exchange. ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; editing by Keiron Henderson)