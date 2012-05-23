MELBOURNE Hanlong Mining and Sundance Resources (SDL.AX) have agreed to delay to November the target date for the Chinese firm to seal a A$1.34 billion ($1.3 billion) takeover of the Australian group as Hanlong is struggling to line up funding from China.

The deal, first announced last July, has been held up by delays in securing approval for Sundance's Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Cameroon and Congo, and delays in lining up funding from the China Development Bank.

Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board has also yet to approve the deal. It has delayed its decision pending the outcome of an insider trading investigation by Australian regulators into former Hanlong executives in Australia.

Sundance said it had reached an agreement with Hanlong to postpone the target date for sealing a deal after making progress in "establishing a clearer understanding of the needs of China's National Development and Reform Commission and Hanlong's financiers, the China Development Bank."

Hanlong already owns 18.6 percent of Sundance. Mbalam is expected to produce 35 million tonnes a year of iron ore. This compares with a forecast 55 million tonnes this year from Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX), the world's number four iron producer.

($1 = 1.0289 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)