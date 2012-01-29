PARK CITY, Utah Following is a list of winners at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, the top gathering for independent movies made outside of Hollywood's major studios.

Winners are grouped in categories for drama films and documentaries and in sections for U.S. films and world cinema.

U.S. DRAMA FILMS

Best Film, Jury Prize - "Beasts of the Southern Wild"

Best Film, Audience Award - "The Surrogate"

Directing - Ava DuVernay, "Middle of Nowhere"

Screenwriting - Derek Connolly, "Safety Not Guaranteed"

Cinematography - Ben Richardson, "Beasts of the Southern Wild"

Special Jury Prize, ensemble acting - "The Surrogate"

Special Jury Prize, producing - Jonathan Schwartz, Andrea Sperling, "Smashed"

U.S. DOCUMENTARY FILMS

Best Documentary, Jury Prize - "The House I Live In"

Best Documentary, Audience Award - "The Invisible War"

Directing - Lauren Greenfield, "The Queen of Versailles"

Editing - Enat Sidi, "Detropia"

Cinematography - Jeff Orlowski, "Chasing Ice"

Special Jury Prize - "Love Free Or Die" (Tied)

"Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry" (Tied)

WORLD CINEMA, DRAMA

Best Film, Jury Prize - "Violeta Went To Heaven"

Best Film, Audience Award - "Valley of Saints"

Directing - Mads Matthiesen, "Teddy Bear"

Screenwriting - Marialy Rivas, Camila Gutierrez, Pedro Peirano, Sebastian Sepulveda , "Young & Wild"

Cinematography - David Raedeker, "My Brother the Devil"

Special Jury Prize, artistic vision - "Can"

WORLD CINEMA, DOCUMENTARY

Best Film, Jury Prize - "The Law In These Parts"

Best Film, Audience Award - "Searching for Sugar Man"

Directing - Emad Burnat, Guy Davidi, "5 Broken Cameras"

Editing - Lisanne Pajot, James Swirsky , "Indie Game: The Movie"

Cinematography - Lars Skree, "Putin's Kiss"

Special Jury Prize, film - "Searching For Sugar Man"

OTHER AWARDS

U.S. Short Film - "The Black Balloon"

World Short Film - "The Return"

Shorts, Jury Prize - "Fishing Without Nets"

Shorts, Audience Award - "The Debutante Hunters"

(Reporting By Christine Kearney)