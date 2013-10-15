TEL AVIV SundaySky, a developer of personalized video technology, has raised $20 million in a funding round led by Comcast Ventures, the company said on Tuesday.

Liberty Global Ventures, Vintage Investment Partners and existing investors Carmel Ventures, Globespan Capital Partners and Norwest Venture Partners, also participated in the round.

The U.S.-Israeli company's videos not only speak to a customer by name but take into account past history and present behavior with a brand. SundaySky can generate millions of videos from a single template in real time, allowing the videos to always be up to date.

SundaySky said it will use the investment to accelerate growth in existing and new geographies, and strengthening new product innovation.

SundaySky doubled its staff in the last 12 months, tripled revenue in 2012 and expects that growth to continue in 2013.

In the last 12 months, views of its SmartVideos have grown more than 200 percent to 140 million, including in the ecommerce, telecommunications, insurance, banking and travel industries.

Its clients include AT&T, Orange, Office Depot and AIG.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)