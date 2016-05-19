The headquarters of SunEdison is shown in Belmont, California April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger/Files

NEW YORK A scheduled hearing on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on a $300 million bankruptcy loan for renewable energy company SunEdison Inc (SUNEQ.PK) has been pushed back one day, until Friday.

Some of SunEdison's creditors and its so-called yieldcos, TerraForm Global Inc (GLBL.O) and TerraForm Power Inc (TERP.O), had objected in court papers to the debtor-in-possession loan, which includes features that may help a group of lenders recoup their initial investment.

Jay Goffman, SunEdison's attorney, said that he expects a deal on the DIP loan by Friday.

SunEdison filed for bankruptcy in April after its ambitious growth plan proved unsustainable. It received approval from a judge last month to tap some of the DIP loan.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Tom Brown)