Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS.N), the payment services provider that has been vying to acquire SunGard Data Systems Inc, is now in exclusive talks to buy the financial software maker, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Fidelity National Information Services is negotiating a deal that would value SunGard at between $8 billion and $9 billion, the person said on Thursday, cautioning that no agreement is certain and asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

Representatives for Fidelity National Information Services and SunGard did not respond to requests for comment.

SunGard filed with U.S. regulators last month for an initial public offering. Reuters reported in April that the company would explore both an outright sale and an IPO that could value it at as much as $10 billion, including debt.

SunGard, which has more than 15,000 customers, mainly provides trading and investment management software to financial firms.

Wayne, Pennsylvania-based SunGard was acquired for $11.4 billion in 2005 by Silver Lake Partners LP, TPG Capital LP, Bain Capital LLC, Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), Goldman Sachs Capital Partners LP, KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) and Providence Equity Partners Inc.

SunGard is the product of one of the largest leveraged buyouts that preceded the 2008 financial crisis. It is now one of the longest-held investments in private equity history.

SunGard reported a 1.7 percent rise in revenue to $2.8 billion for the year ended Dec. 31. The company posted a net loss of $222 million, compared with a profit of $62 million a year earlier.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Fidelity National Information Services is a provider of banking and payments technology, consulting and outsourcing solutions. It serves more than 14,000 institutions in over 130 countries.

Bloomberg News earlier on Thursday reported that Fidelity National Information was in exclusive talks to acquire SunGard, sending Fildelity shares up 5 percent.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)