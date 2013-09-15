MUMBAI India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said its unit has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) final approval for the generic version of Prevacid.

The approval is for Lansoprazole Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 15 and 30 mg, which are therapeutic equivalents of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd's capsules, the company said in a release late on Saturday.

The capsules have annual sales of $430 million in the United Sates, it said.

The capsules are used for short-term treatment for healing and symptom relief of active duodenal ulcer, it said.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Robert Birsel)