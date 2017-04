TOKYO Shares in Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd (2587.T) climbed 2.3 percent to 3,355 yen on Tuesday morning, outperforming the broader market, after parent Suntory Holdings said it would buy U.S. spirits company Beam Inc BEAM.N for $13.6 billion.

The Nikkei benchmark .N225 lost 2.5 percent in early trade after a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report on Friday. Monday was a public holiday in Japan.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)