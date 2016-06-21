Yahoo to buy back $3 billion shares
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
TOKYO SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said it expects to book a 600 billion yen ($5.74 billion) pre-tax profit this financial year from the sale of its stake in Finnish mobile game company Supercell to China's Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK).
SoftBank said the sale of its stake in the maker of the hit "Clash of Clans" will yield a return of around 2.9 times its original investment.
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
JERUSALEM Israel sought to prevent the shekel rising further on Tuesday by agreeing to allow Intel Corp to pay the tax due on its planned purchase of Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye in dollars.