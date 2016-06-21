A man walks past the logo of the SoftBank telecommunications company in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said it expects to book a 600 billion yen ($5.74 billion) pre-tax profit this financial year from the sale of its stake in Finnish mobile game company Supercell to China's Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK).

SoftBank said the sale of its stake in the maker of the hit "Clash of Clans" will yield a return of around 2.9 times its original investment.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)