SK Hynix says will bid for Toshiba's memory chip business as part of a consortium
SEOUL South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Friday it will submit a final bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as part of a consortium.
Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) said On Tuesday it is evaluating a sale of its Save-A-Lot business, among other efforts to separate the discount grocery chain from the company.
Shares of Supervalu rose 4.6 percent to $4.56 in light after market trading on Tuesday.
Supervalu announced its intention to separate Save-A-Lot in January as bigger rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), have been increasing their focus on selling groceries.
"Supervalu is... prepared to consider other alternatives to improve stockholder value, and in this regard is also evaluating a possible sale of Save-A-Lot," the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Some of the world's largest buyout firms are preparing offers for the Save-A-Lot business, making an outright sale of the U.S. discount grocery chain more likely than a spin-off, Reuters reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
MELBOURNE U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management on Friday said it would make a commitment to editorial independence if it succeeds in its A$2.76 billion ($2.05 billion) offer for Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd .