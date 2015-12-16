Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
A group of 320 surfing Santas set a Guinness World Record on Tuesday for the largest surf lesson.
Sydney's famous Bondi Beach became a sea of red and white as the group got into the festive spirit by donning the Santa costumes and riding the waves.
A minimum 250 surfers were needed to set the record, but Guinness World Records said some 320 people took part in the 30-minute lesson.
The event was organised to raise awareness about mental health issues.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.