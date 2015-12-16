A group of 320 surfing Santas set a Guinness World Record on Tuesday for the largest surf lesson.

Sydney's famous Bondi Beach became a sea of red and white as the group got into the festive spirit by donning the Santa costumes and riding the waves.

A minimum 250 surfers were needed to set the record, but Guinness World Records said some 320 people took part in the 30-minute lesson.

The event was organised to raise awareness about mental health issues.