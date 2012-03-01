ZURICH Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek took a playful poke at bankers on Thursday when he presented a special edition of his company's famous colorful plastic watches, called "Occupy your Wrist."

The thinly veiled reference to the anti-Wall Street demonstrators' slogan, which has become a rallying cry for protesters around the world, appears in a red graffiti-type script scrawled all over the bright green watch.

The model will not be on sale to the public, but will be distributed to shareholders at the general meeting.

Nick Hayek, who proudly wore the watch during a press conference held Thursday in Geneva, is known as a fierce critic of the financial world.

"I'm thinking of sending a copy to central bankers," he joked to an audience of journalists.

