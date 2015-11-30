Swatch watches are displayed in front of a shop at the central station in Zurich in this February 4, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH Swiss watchmaker Swatch SA, Visa Inc and Visa Europe have launched a project that lets Visa cardholders in the United States, Switzerland and Brazil make payments with Swatch's new "pay-by-the-wrist" Swatch Bellamy watch.

Set to launch in early 2016, Swatch Bellamy can be used around the world wherever contactless near-field communications (NFC) Visa payments are accepted, the partners said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christoph Steitz)