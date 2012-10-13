STOCKHOLM Euro zone outsider Sweden's finance minister said on Saturday key euro zone players had signaled to him a willingness to find compromises on European bank union proposals disputed by Sweden.

Sweden has stressed it should not need to rescue other countries' mismanaged banks, that it should be able to have tougher capital requirements on its banks and that all EU members, including euro outsiders, should have the same influence on European banking supervision.

"It is my view after the contacts I've had with, among others, Germany and France and the ECB in these questions that there is a will to find solutions to these problems that we have pointed out at various occasions," Finance Minister Anders Borg told reporters in a conference call from the sidelines of an International Monetary Fund meeting in Tokyo.

Several EU countries that do not use the euro are concerned they will be indirectly affected by the proposed new ECB supervisory powers and put at a competitive disadvantage, whether they join the scheme or not. Sweden also has banks that are active in euro zone countries Finland and Estonia.

"There is an understanding that these proposals that we should submit our banks to a supervision that we ourselves wouldn't haven influence on, that that isn't really sustainable," Borg said.

"I think the signals, from our point of view, have slid in a fairly positive direction. Then, it remains to be seen if we can really find compromises."

Swedish central bankers and regulators have spoken out against the EU banking plans, voicing doubts over the funding of a planned European deposit guarantee scheme and concerns the plans risk creating a division between euro zone members and non-members.

The head of the European Banking Authority, Andrea Anira, said this week countries that stay outside a banking union should be given safeguards against being sidelined, adding to the momentum from Sweden and others pushing to alter the scheme.

