VISBY, Sweden Sweden's government nudged up its economic growth forecast for 2013 to 1.3 percent, signaling the resilience of the Nordic region's biggest economy in a region where other countries are increasingly feeling the fall-out from euro zone troubles.

The Swedish economy was seen expanding 2.1 percent in 2014 as it recovers from a sharp slowdown at the end of last year as the euro zone debt crisis curbed demand for the exports.

The outlook compared with the government's April forecast for growth of 1.2 percent this year and 2.2 percent next year.

The four-party coalition is looking to regain the advantage after slipping well behind the opposition in the polls ahead of elections next year and has raised the prospect of another round of income tax cuts come autumn if the economy allows.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)