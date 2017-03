STOCKHOLM Sweden's unemployment rate fell to 7.2 percent in July from 9.1 percent in June, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Unemployment tends to fall back in July from a seasonal spike in June, but the outcome was still below the 7.6 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Total employment stood at 4.905 million people. Seasonally adjusted, the unemployment rate was 7.8 percent compared to 7.9 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)