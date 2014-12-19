Princess Madeleine of Sweden (R) and Queen Silvia of Sweden make an introduction during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

STOCKHOLM Sweden's Princess Madeleine, fourth in line to the throne, is expecting her second child, the royal court said on Friday.

The court said the baby is due in the summer of 2015.

"We are very happy and look forward to welcoming a new member to our family," Princess Madeleine and her U.S.-British banker husband, Christopher O'Neill, said in a statement.

Princess Madeleine's first child, Princess Leonore, was born in February this year in New York.

Thirty-two year old Madeleine's full title is Madeleine Therese Amelie Josephine, Princess of Sweden, Duchess of Halsingland and Gastrikland.

Support for the monarchy remains relatively strong in Sweden, with Crown Princess Victoria particularly popular.

