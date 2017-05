Crown Princess Victoria holds Prince Oscar, during his christening, while Princess Estelle looks on at the Royal Palace's Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden May 27, 2016. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS

Archbishop Antje Jackelen holds Prince Oscar, during his christening, while Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel look on at the Royal Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden May 27, 2016.TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM Swedish Crown Princess Victoria's son was christened Oscar Carl Olof at a ceremony at the royal palace chapel in Stockholm on Friday.

The young royal was born on March 2 and is third in line to the Swedish throne after his mother and his four-year-old sister Estelle.

After the ceremony, attended by other Scandinavian royals and Swedish politicians, the newly-christened prince was brought before awaiting crowds and a 21-gun salute was fired in his honor.

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Stockholm; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)