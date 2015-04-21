STOCKHOLM Sweden should lower the headline corporate tax but limit the possibility for companies to make deductions for interest rate payments, the finance minister wrote in a signed article on Tuesday.

Swedish politicians have been trying to close loopholes allowing tax planning through interest rate deductions for a long time.

Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson wrote in business daily Dagens Industri that the different models proposed by a corporate tax committee last year should not be implemented without changes and that any changes should be introduced only after Jan. 1, 2017.

That committee also wanted to cut the headline tax level for companies and limit deductions for interest rate payments.

She wrote that the effects on real estate companies needed careful analysis since the committee's proposals were viewed as particularly hard on companies in that sector.

Separate solutions may be needed for real estate companies and financial companies, she wrote.

The current corporate tax level in Sweden is 22 percent.

The Swedish coalition government consists of the Social Democrats, which Andersson is representing, and the Green Party.

