The comeback of Michael Phelps continued in impressive fashion on Friday as the most decorated Olympian of all time beat rival Ryan Lochte in the 100 metres butterfly and notched up the second fastest time of the year in Athens, Georgia.

Phelps posted a 51.67, his first swim under 52 seconds this year, in just his fourth meet after a 20-month retirement.

He easily beat his times in the event from his previous three meets but still has work to do to match his 51.21 winning time from the 2012 London Games.

Only Russian Vyacheslarus Prudnikov (51.60) has been faster this year.

Lochte was second in 53.08 with Matthew Josa third in 53.64.

Lochte was victor in the only other meeting between he and Phelps this year, but he is on his own comeback trail after aggravating a November knee injury in April.

The 'Bulldog Grand Slam' continues in Athens on Saturday with Phelps scheduled to swim the 100m backstroke as he prepares for the Aug. 6-10 U.S. Championships in Irvine, California ahead of the Pan Pacific Championships on the Gold Coast in Australia.

