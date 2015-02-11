ZURICH Switzerland ended last year with an unexpected deficit after receipts and expenditure came in below budget, the government said on Wednesday.

The government reported a deficit of 124 million Swiss francs ($133.92 million) for last year, but had previously expected a surplus of 121 million francs.

"The outlook has deteriorated noticeably because of the lower receipts," the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)