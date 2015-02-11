Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
ZURICH Switzerland ended last year with an unexpected deficit after receipts and expenditure came in below budget, the government said on Wednesday.
The government reported a deficit of 124 million Swiss francs ($133.92 million) for last year, but had previously expected a surplus of 121 million francs.
"The outlook has deteriorated noticeably because of the lower receipts," the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.