ZURICH Police in Zurich started a manhunt to find the victim of an armed kidnapping only to discover it was a re-enactment by two fans of scenes from detective films using replica air guns, authorities said.

Passers-by called the police late on Monday after seeing a man pulled into a car. After a widespread search, authorities found the car and two Airsoft guns, which they said looked very similar to real weapons.

Police then arrested the two occupants of the vehicle, a 20-year old Swiss man and a 22-year old Spaniard, who during questioning revealed the whole episode had just been for show.

The two men were released from custody but face charges for carrying weapons illegally, the police said.

