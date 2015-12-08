Maersk Line to pay $4 billion for Hamburg Sud
COPENHAGEN The world's biggest container shipping company Maersk Line will pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.02 billion) for its acquisition of smaller German rival Hamburg Sud, it said on Friday.
ZURICH Swiss Re SRENH.VX is on the lookout for possible deals to boost its corporate solutions business, the head of the world's second-largest reinsurer said on Tuesday.
"We will continue, on the corporate solutions front, to analyze the (acquisition) opportunities case by case, probably more on the emerging markets," Chief Executive Michel Lies said in a media call ahead of meeting investors.
"I do not expect on the reinsurance side any specific activity."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON One of Britain's biggest pension scheme investors has called on Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel to engage with U.S. suitor PPG Industries over a revised bid and criticized the board's handling of the issue.