FRANKFURT The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is looking at Switzerland's overall exchange rate situation and not a basket of currencies, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday after the central bank scrapped a three-year-old cap on the franc.

Earlier, Jordan said if necessary the SNB would remain active in foreign exchange markets to influence monetary conditions.

"We're not looking at a basket or index of currencies, but at the exchange rate situation as a whole," he told reporters after the SNB stunned markets with the decision to abandon the cap.

"It's all a question of timing," he added. "For a long time, the minimum exchange rate was sustainable and the right policy."

"The situation changed now because of international developments so the minimum exchange rate was no longer justified. The introduction of the minimum exchange rate was no mistake, it was a very important monetary policy tool."

Asked about the consequences of lower interest rates for holders of savings accounts, Jordan said: "I do not think the banks will, at this level, introduce negative interest rates for small account holders."

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Alice Baghdjian; Writing by Paul Carrel. Editing by Caroline Copley.)