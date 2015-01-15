VIENNA Austrian lender Erste Group said the Swiss franc's sharp rise posed no problems for its loan business in Hungary, where many borrowers had taken out foreign-currency mortgages in the Swiss currency. The conversion rate for franc loans into Hungarian forints had already been set, a spokeswoman noted.

It was still looking into the potential impact from franc-denominated loans in Austria.

Swiss franc loans made up 96 percent of the 25.7 billion euros ($30.09 billion) in foreign-currency loans that Austrian households held at the end of September.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)