LONDON Investors are piling into exchange-traded funds tracking Swiss shares after a 14-percent stock-market drop late last week, when the surprise lifting of a cap on the franc caused it to rally sharply against major currencies.

A sample of 48 ETFs tracking Swiss shares recorded net inflows of $705 million in the two days following the Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap a cap on the value of the franc against the euro last Thursday, Markit data showed.

The inflows were the biggest since December for the funds, which have total assets worth $12 billion.

Switzerland's SMI share index is up 1.8 percent so far this week after falling 14 percent over the last two sessions of last week, pummeled by fears a stronger franc would make Swiss exports less attractive and eat into companies' margins.

"The majority of these inflows were from funds which solely trade on the Swiss exchange, so it is safe to assume that these inflows are from Swiss investors seeing buying opportunities in the recent market dip," Markit analyst Simon Colvin wrote in a note.

"The funds which do not have a Swiss listing but track Swiss assets have also seen inflows in the last couple of trading days, suggesting international investors are also keen to increase their Swiss exposure."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)