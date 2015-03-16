Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf speaks to the media during a news conference after Switzerland voted against two tax initiatives in Bern March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH Switzerland's finance minister said on Monday the government may try to meet more often with the Swiss National Bank but that it had not asked the SNB to introduce a new cap on the Swiss franc.

The central bank's shock decision on Jan. 15 to abandon its longstanding cap on the currency's value against the euro has raised fears for the export-reliant economy and prompted many Swiss firms to cut jobs and freeze pay in Switzerland.

That has contributed to a political backlash against the SNB, with some lawmakers arguing for its three-person governing council to be expanded and for the SNB to introduce a new currency cap to protect the economy.

Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said central bank independence was not in doubt, but that the government was looking into whether ties with the SNB should be tightened. Ministry and central bank representatives currently meet four times a year.

"After the lifting of the minimum exchange rate and the subsequent economic uncertainties, the finance and economic departments, together with the SNB, are looking at whether these meetings, if need be, should in future take place more often or in a different form," Widmer-Schlumpf said in response to a question in parliament.

A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on her remarks, which fit with a confidential government policy resolution seen by Reuters earlier this month.

Widmer-Schlumpf also denied that the government had asked the SNB to reinstate a currency cap. The Swiss franc is currently trading at around 1.06 per euro, having surged to 0.86 immediately after the 1.20 per euro cap was dropped.

"In no way was a new currency cap suggested or even demanded by the two departments," she said. "Corresponding rumors or claims in the media are false."

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Catherine Evans)