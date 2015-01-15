ZURICH The Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap its 1.20 per euro cap on the Swiss franc will have a large negative impact on the Swiss economy, the Chief Investment Officer of Swiss bank UBS said on Thursday.

The direct effect on Swiss goods exporters is estimated to be about 5 billion Swiss francs, equivalent to -0.7 percent of Swiss Gross Domestic Product, Mark Haefele said in a statement.

The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly scrapped its cap on the franc on Thursday, sending the safe-haven currency crashing through the 1.20 per euro limit it set more than three years ago.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)