A one Swiss franc coin (L) and a one Euro coin are seen in front of a Swiss flag in this illustration picture in Bern January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

ZURICH The strength of the Swiss franc will continue to cost jobs in the country's industrial sector, lobby group Swissmem said on Wednesday.

Nearly one in five companies in the engineering, electrical and metal industry told the lobby that they planned to move at least part of their production abroad if the exchange rate were to remain at the high levels it has seen this year.

"This will cost jobs," President Hans Hess said. Swissmem represents roughly 1,000 members ranging from small- and medium-sized businesses to blue-chip manufacturers Geberit and ABB.

Nearly one third of companies in the industry expected operational losses for 2015, the group said in a release.

"I'm convinced that the majority of companies will survive these high waters," Hess said. "The decisive question is whether this can be achieved at home in Switzerland or whether companies will decide to move fully or partially abroad."

Switzerland's currency surged in value after the Swiss central bank abandoned its 1.20-franc-per-euro-cap in January but has marginally depreciated in the last few weeks.

It is currently trading at around 1.075 francs per euro.

More than half of the businesses in the engineering, electrical and metal industry represented by Swissmem are grappling with margin cuts as a result of the strong franc, Swissmem said at its half-year conference.

The industry received 15 percent fewer orders in the first half of 2015 compared to the previous year, Swissmem's indexed quarterly statistics showed. Exports were down 2.2 percent year-on-year at 31.6 billion Swiss francs ($32.48 billion), according to data from the Swiss Federal Customs Administration.

On Wednesday the Swiss government said it had asked parliament for an additional 20 million francs in innovation financing, short of the 50 million requested by Swissmem.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Andrew Roche)