Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it planned to appoint Michael Fey to the post of president and chief operating officer as it prepares to purchase his company, Blue Coat, for $4.65 billion.
Fey currently serves as president and COO of Blue Coat. After the deal closes, Fey will report to Greg Clark, who is now Blue Coat's CEO and is slated to take the helm of Symantec.
The two companies announced the deal a month ago, saying they expect it to be completed during the third calendar quarter of this year.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Andrew Hay)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.