Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, reported a better-than-expected profit, helped by higher demand for its cyber security products.

The company's net income rose to $244 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 3, from $241 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents per share.

Symantec, whose security products usually come bundled with PCs, said revenue fell marginally to $1.62 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of 43 cents per share on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

