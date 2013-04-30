A plunge in Symantec shares on Tuesday was the result of a large sell order that did not specify a limit on the price the investor was willing to sell, a company spokesman said.

Shares of Symantec dropped 10 percent, from $24.40 to a low of $21.93, before it was halted on the Nasdaq, as 500,000-plus shares changed hands in a three-second period. Trading resumed shortly thereafter, with the stock now trading at $24.26.

