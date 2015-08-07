Symetra Financial Corp (SYA.N), a U.S. life insurance company with a market value of about $3.1 billion, has been exploring the possibility of selling itself in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter.

Symetra has been working with investment bankers and has spoken to several industry peers that have expressed interest in the Bellevue, Washington-based company, the people said this week. A deal to sell the company is not imminent, the people said.

Shares of Symetra jumped on the news and ended trading up 9.4 percent at $26.77 on the New York Stock Exchange. The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. A Symetra spokeswoman declined to comment.

Dealmaking in the insurance sector has intensified as years of record-low interest rates have taken their toll on the margins of U.S. insurance companies, which invest heavily in fixed income and related safe assets, making the industry more open to consolidation.

Founded in 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance. It is partially owned by White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM.N), a holding company of several financial services companies.

Last week, Bermuda-based White Mountains agreed to sell a subsidiary, Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd, a property and casualty reinsurer, to a Singapore-based unit of China Minsheng Investment Corp Ltd for about $2.24 billion in cash.

Suitors for Symetra might include Japanese insurers that have been aggressively pursuing overseas acquisition opportunities as they search for growth outside their home market.

Sumitomo Life has been looking for U.S. acquisitions and would be an interested party, some of the sources said. Sumitomo Life did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T) agreed to buy U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc (HCC.N) for $7.5 billion, in what would be the biggest M&A deal this year by a Japanese company.

In July, another Japanese life insurer, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, agreed to buy U.S.-based StanCorp Financial Group Inc SFG.N for $5 billion.

