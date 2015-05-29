British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc SYR.L, which is in the process of being acquired by U.S. medical tech company Steris Corp (STE.N), said the two companies would contest the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attempt to block the proposed deal.

"We are very disappointed by the FTC's decision to impede this transaction and intend to vigorously challenge their claims in court," Synergy Health Chief Executive Richard Steeves said in a statement.

Steris said in a separate statement that the companies had not yet seen the FTC announcement or formal complaint, but welcomed a full judicial review of the competitive effects of the combination.

Steris offered to buy Synergy Health in October in a cash and stock deal of about $1.9 billion, allowing the U.S. based company to shift its domicile to the UK and cut its tax bill.

The companies said in mid-January that the FTC had requested additional information and documentary material related to the deal, effectively extending the initial deal closing of March 31, 2015.

Synergy and Steris said on Friday that they had extended the completion date to Dec. 31.

Synergy shares were down 5.54 percent in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Synergy shares have lost more than 16 percent in the last three days on doubts of the deal going through. Steris shares have lost 4.3 percent during the same period.

