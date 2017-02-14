Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
ZURICH Syngenta (SYNN.S) has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina [CNNCC.UL] but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
"We have received a second request but do not expect this to cause a delay," a spokesperson for the Swiss pesticides and seeds group said in an email. "We expect to close the transaction in the second quarter."
SEOUL/BEIJING Bruised by anti-Korean sentiment in its biggest market and losing ground to local automakers, Hyundai Motor will open its first Chinese brand store, and may locally assemble its premium Genesis cars and accelerate the launch of a sport-utility vehicle (SUV), people familiar with the plans said.