The company logo of China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, is seen at its headquarters in Beijing, China February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ZURICH Syngenta (SYNN.S) has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina [CNNCC.UL] but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.

"We have received a second request but do not expect this to cause a delay," a spokesperson for the Swiss pesticides and seeds group said in an email. "We expect to close the transaction in the second quarter."

