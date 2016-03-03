A Syngenta logo is pictured in their office in Singapore, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Hong Kong Potential lenders to the US$20.2bn non-recourse loan backing China National Chemical Corp’s SFr43bn (US$43.45bn) acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticides company Syngenta SYNN.VX are reviewing the terms of the financing following bank presentations held over the past week, bankers said.

Global coordinator HSBC, alongside bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers China CITIC Bank, Credit Suisse, Rabobank and UniCredit launched the multi-tranche loan into syndication late last week and held meetings in Beijing and London on February 26 and March 2, respectively.

The financing comprises five tranches: a US$5bn tranche A and a US$10bn tranche B -- both of which fund the acquisition and associated costs; a US$200m revolving credit facility for expenses related to the financing; and two US$2.5bn backstop facilities to replace Syngenta’s existing debt.

A special purpose vehicle incorporated in the Netherlands (Bidco) will be the acquirer and the borrower on tranches A and B as well as the US$200m revolver. The US$5bn in backstop facilities will come at the Syngenta level.

Syngenta has existing debt of US$3.73bn and cash of around US$457m.

Tranches A and B are bridge facilities that are intended to be taken out by like-sized equity and capital markets fundraising, respectively.

The tenor on tranche A will either be 24 months from the signing of the loan agreement or 12 months from the completion date of the acquisition (including a six-month extension option), whichever is shorter. The maturity on tranche B will either be 30 months from the signing date or 18 months from the completion date of the acquisition (including a six-month extension option), whichever is shorter.

The tenor of the US$200m revolver will be 12 months and is subject to tranche B’s extension option.

The US$5bn backstop facilities are split equally into a term loan and a five-year revolver.

The pricing on tranches A and B is tied to maturity and to a ratings grid.

For BBB/Baa2 or higher pricing ranges from 100bp-275bp over Libor; for BBB-/Baa3 it is 125bp-300bp; for BB+/Ba1 it is 275bp-525bp; for BB/Ba2 it is 325bp-575bp; and for BB-/Ba3 or lower it is 425bp-675bp.

The revolver is priced at 75bp over Libor for BBB/Baa2 or higher; 100bp for BBB-/Baa3; 250bp for BB+/Ba1; 300bp for BB/Ba2; and 400bp for BB-/Ba3 or lower.

There is a ticking fee of 20% of the applicable margin and a commitment fee of 30% of the applicable margin on tranches A and B as well as the US$200m revolver.

The financial covenants differ subject to the satisfaction of rating conditions: if the long term credit rating assigned to bidco is BBB- or Baa3 from two rating agencies and if the tranche A commitments are zero.

There is also a 25bp extension fee on tranches A and B if the rating conditions are met, or a 50bp extension fee if not.

The availability period is up to 24 months unless prior to that date a squeeze-out is completed; ChemChina’s acquisition offer expires; or the acquisition is not closed within 18 months.

Shares and charges over the debt service reserve account and the account into which proceeds of the loan are deposited form the security package.

ChemChina will incorporate SPVs in Hong Kong as part of the M&A shareholding structure. ChemChina will sell equity in the form of convertible bonds/preferred shares in one of the SPVs, which will also be the borrower on the recourse loan of up to US$30bn that China Citic Bank is expected to lead.

