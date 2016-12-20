A woman checks her phone at the headquarters of China National Chemical Corporation in Beijing, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

ZURICH State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) [CNNCC.UL] on Tuesday said it has extended its $43 billion cash offer for Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta AG (SYNN.S) to March 2, 2017.

"As previously stated, extensions to the tender offers are expected to occur until all conditions to the offers are satisfied, including obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals," ChemChina said in a statement.

"All of the other terms and conditions of the tender offers remain unchanged. ChemChina is aiming to obtain the remaining outstanding regulatory approvals in the first quarter of 2017."

This follows a Nov. 1 announcement extending the tender offers to Jan. 5.

