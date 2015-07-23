Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Basel February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BASEL U.S. seed company Monsanto (MON.N) on Thursday renewed its efforts to woo Syngenta AG SYNN.AG after the Swiss agrochemicals maker reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

"Syngenta's earnings announcement confirms it still does not have a long-term vision or plan that would create the same value as Monsanto's very attractive 449 Swiss franc [per share] proposal," Monsanto Chairman Hugh Grant said in an emailed statement following the Swiss firm's results on Thursday.

Last week, Monsanto said it was far from going hostile for Syngenta, saying the U.S. firm was focused on trying to secure a negotiated deal.

